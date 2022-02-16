Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires 10,310 Shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of RedBall Acquisition worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bloom Tree Partners LLC raised its stake in RedBall Acquisition by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 404,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBAC remained flat at $$9.91 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,843. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $11.49.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

