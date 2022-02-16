Whitebox Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,911 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12,500.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of T traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.97. 982,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,751,090. The company has a market cap of $171.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America.

