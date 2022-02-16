Whitebox Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 400,000 Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 in the third quarter valued at about $2,465,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,832,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,451,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 alerts:

Shares of TRON traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. 5,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,727. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is based in PALO ALTO, Calif.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON).

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.