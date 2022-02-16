Whitebox Advisors LLC Has $29.85 Million Stock Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Whitebox Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,389 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Oasis Petroleum worth $29,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,926,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 113.6% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 29.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Shares of OAS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.25. The stock had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,165. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $147.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.