Whitebox Advisors LLC Has $45.99 Million Stock Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,148,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,247 shares during the period. Grifols makes up 1.0% of Whitebox Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Grifols worth $45,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GRFS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 79.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 8,984.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 16.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 14.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($17.05) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

GRFS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,329. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46.

Grifols Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

