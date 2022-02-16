Whitebox Advisors LLC Invests $3.54 Million in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BILL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after purchasing an additional 454,813 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,210 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,033,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,627,000 after purchasing an additional 29,589 shares during the period. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,265,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,927,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.36, for a total value of $1,938,490.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total transaction of $42,155,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 396,253 shares of company stock valued at $111,669,306. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BILL stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $250.77. 37,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,926. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.02 and a beta of 2.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.