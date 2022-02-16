Whitebox Advisors LLC Invests $40.10 Million in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 232,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,098,000. Liberty Broadband makes up approximately 0.8% of Whitebox Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Liberty Broadband as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. FMR LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 12.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at $3,126,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $151.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,285. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $136.56 and a 12-month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

