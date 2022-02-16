Whitebox Advisors LLC Purchases 245,150 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,150 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Community Health Systems worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CYH. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 142.9% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 879,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after acquiring an additional 517,144 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 45.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 30,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYH stock remained flat at $$13.67 during trading on Wednesday. 9,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,831. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.72. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $17.04.

CYH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

