Whitebox Advisors LLC Raises Stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,181,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,378 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.62% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 13.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,093,000 after acquiring an additional 430,528 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 58.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 305.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 233,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 175,849 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RRD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 88,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,388. The stock has a market cap of $785.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $11.33.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

