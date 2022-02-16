Whitebox Advisors LLC Sells 506,519 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 506,519 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 120,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 13,715 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 732,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,276,000 after purchasing an additional 321,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.65. The stock had a trading volume of 126,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,471,414. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average is $64.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $81.39.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

