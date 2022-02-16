Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes $3.27 Million Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 51.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded down $11.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.07. 15,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.20. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $119.20 and a 1-year high of $179.12.

IAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.31.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

