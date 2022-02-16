Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes Position in StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 1.36% of StoneBridge Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,930,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,106,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,187,000. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneBridge Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,935. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.88. StoneBridge Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

