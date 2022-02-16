WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the January 15th total of 48,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of WidePoint stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.07. 32,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,540. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.96.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). WidePoint had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in WidePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in WidePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in WidePoint during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in WidePoint during the second quarter worth about $134,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

