William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) Shares Sold by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 1.22% of William Penn Bancorp worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in William Penn Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $14,869,000. Price Michael F increased its stake in William Penn Bancorp by 12.3% during the second quarter. Price Michael F now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,744,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of William Penn Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Vincent Peter Sarubbi purchased 5,257 shares of William Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $63,557.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth John Stephon bought 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 19,545 shares of company stock valued at $239,575 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMPN traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.72. 407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $192.98 million and a PE ratio of 45.43. William Penn Bancorp has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $38.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. William Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

