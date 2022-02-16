Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.49

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.49 and traded as high as $36.30. Wilmar International shares last traded at $35.20, with a volume of 8,303 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY)

Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel.

