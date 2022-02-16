Windacre Partnership LLC Buys Shares of 5,544,000 PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC)

Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,544,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,438,000. PowerSchool accounts for about 3.0% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Windacre Partnership LLC owned 2.79% of PowerSchool as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $4,922,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $610,000. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $3,940,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $49,441,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

NYSE PWSC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. PowerSchool Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.18.

PWSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PowerSchool from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

PowerSchool Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.