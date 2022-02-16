Windacre Partnership LLC Has $257.36 Million Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Windacre Partnership LLC cut its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,541,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,860,000 shares during the quarter. Air Lease makes up approximately 5.7% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Windacre Partnership LLC owned about 5.74% of Air Lease worth $257,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,317,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,453,000 after acquiring an additional 646,278 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 453.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 702,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,648,000 after purchasing an additional 575,909 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,141,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,691,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Air Lease by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,722,000 after purchasing an additional 253,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of AL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.61. 34,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,596. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.01. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

