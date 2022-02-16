Windacre Partnership LLC Invests $341.98 Million in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,188,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,977,000. Victoria’s Secret makes up about 7.6% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Windacre Partnership LLC owned about 7.00% of Victoria’s Secret as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

NYSE:VSCO traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $60.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,898. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.