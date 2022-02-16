Windacre Partnership LLC Sells 195,000 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Windacre Partnership LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195,000 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises 6.9% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Windacre Partnership LLC owned 0.47% of Moody’s worth $307,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,492,000 after acquiring an additional 179,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Moody’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,057,000 after buying an additional 202,540 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Moody’s by 11.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after buying an additional 322,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,911,000 after buying an additional 96,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Moody’s by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,210 shares of company stock valued at $456,011 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.27.

MCO stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,736. The firm has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $272.60 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $365.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.07.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

