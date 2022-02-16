Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Position Reduced by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 71.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,000 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Wintrust Financial worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,286,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 110.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 58,796 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 180.6% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 177,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 114,393 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.88.

WTFC stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,708. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $65.66 and a twelve month high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

In related news, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.