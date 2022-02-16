Wintrust Financial Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wintrust Financial in a report issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $7.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $104.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.08 and a 200 day moving average of $87.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $65.66 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 543.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,814 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 347,938 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 525.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 410,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after purchasing an additional 345,164 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,269,000 after purchasing an additional 228,782 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,135,000 after buying an additional 214,006 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

