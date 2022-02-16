WinVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WINV) Short Interest Update

WinVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WINV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WINV stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84. WinVest Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in WinVest Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in WinVest Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,719,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,753,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,391,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,924,000.

WinVest Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. WinVest Acquisition Corp. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

