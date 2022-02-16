WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.65

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.65 and last traded at $47.56, with a volume of 11804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.93.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $18,694,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 555.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 455,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 386,292 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 375,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,278,000 after buying an additional 234,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,484,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,150,000 after purchasing an additional 112,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 104,134 shares during the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

