Wit LLC Buys 9,662,703 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Wit LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,191,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,662,703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 27.2% of Wit LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wit LLC owned 9.96% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,362,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,378,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $109,946,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,461 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $65,214,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,347.8% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 715,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,600,000 after purchasing an additional 704,483 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.96. The stock had a trading volume of 44,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,108. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $59.86 and a twelve month high of $61.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

