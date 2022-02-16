Wit LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wit LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,934,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440,432 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.0% of Wit LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wit LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $150,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.50. 1,067,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,883,578. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $73.53 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.52 and its 200 day moving average is $79.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

