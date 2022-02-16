WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Short Interest Update

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAPS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on WM Technology from $11.00 to $6.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Falcon Edge Capital LP raised its position in WM Technology by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 2,863,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,517,000 after buying an additional 392,041 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of WM Technology by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 90,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of WM Technology by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of WM Technology by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,937 shares during the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. WM Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

