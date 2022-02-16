Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.84.

Wheels Up Experience stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.10. 50,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,291. Wheels Up Experience has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UP. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth $3,432,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

