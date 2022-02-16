Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WWW stock opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.59. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -35.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 270,183 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 237,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2,091.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 189,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 181,289 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 161,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 25,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

