Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Short Interest Update

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,100 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the January 15th total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 117.9 days.

WOLWF stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. Woolworths Group has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $33.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19.

Woolworths Group Company Profile

Woolworths Group Ltd. engages in the operation of general merchandise consumer stores and supermarkets in Australia, New Zealand and India. It operates through the following business segments: Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels. The Australian Food segment procures food and liquor and products for resale to customers in Australia.

