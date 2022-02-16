Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Short Interest Update

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,100 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the January 15th total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 117.9 days.
WOLWF stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. Woolworths Group has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $33.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19.
Woolworths Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Woolworths Group (WOLWF)
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.