World Token (WORLD) Price Up 33.1% Over Last 7 Days

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. One World Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. World Token has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $34,843.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, World Token has traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

World Token Coin Profile

World Token’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,746,877 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

Buying and Selling World Token

