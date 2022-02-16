Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires 150,418 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 136.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 260,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,418 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $23,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $846,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 537,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,710,000 after buying an additional 16,386 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 812,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.7% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Shares of MNST stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,087. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.81 and a 200 day moving average of $90.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $80.92 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

