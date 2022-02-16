Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires 382,990 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 262.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,091 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,990 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $23,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 312.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after buying an additional 9,673,391 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 420.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after buying an additional 8,150,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,109 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,355,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,009.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,300 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $36.51. 849,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,219,699. The company has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.81 and a 52 week high of $61.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

