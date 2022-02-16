Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires 453,877 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 161.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,877 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health accounts for 0.8% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Cardinal Health worth $36,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,519 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $55,497,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,056.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 865,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,818,000 after acquiring an additional 790,857 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,385,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,516,000 after acquiring an additional 740,768 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,333,000 after acquiring an additional 643,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $54.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,724. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.84. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 102.62%.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

