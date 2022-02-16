Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires 486,834 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 93.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,834 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.2% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $52,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $60.74. 188,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,304,424. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $62.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,582 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,155 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

