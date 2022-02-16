Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 48,404 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,186,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 96,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 928 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $3.67 on Wednesday, hitting $522.73. 18,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,102. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.89 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $523.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.42. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.56 and a 52-week high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.64.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total value of $4,999,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,500 shares of company stock worth $31,621,495 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

