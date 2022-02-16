Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $22,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,762,000 after acquiring an additional 884,410 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,770,000 after acquiring an additional 580,099 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $90,968,863,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $305.82. The company had a trading volume of 11,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,124. The company’s fifty day moving average is $335.18 and its 200 day moving average is $331.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.28 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,163 shares of company stock worth $22,730,408. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

