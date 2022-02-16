Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys 11,436 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $36,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $360.49. The stock had a trading volume of 29,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,990. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $307.58 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.21. The company has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

