Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys 1,194,488 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1,738.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,263,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194,488 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum accounts for about 0.8% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Occidental Petroleum worth $37,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 78.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 453,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,804,115. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

