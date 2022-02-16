Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys 4,756 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $22,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Humana by 32.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 454.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $422.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $423.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.08 earnings per share for the current year.

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.13.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

