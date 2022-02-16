Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys 83,103 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 95.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,103 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $19,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

Shares of PAYX traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.80. 31,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.12. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $138.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.