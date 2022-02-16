Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,412 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $24,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $3,196,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 344,513 shares of company stock valued at $83,659,951. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.87.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.60. The stock had a trading volume of 124,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,962,641. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.34. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.34 and a twelve month high of $497.49.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.