Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Grows Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 155.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,173 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of News worth $19,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in News by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,292,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,386,000 after buying an additional 665,970 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in News by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,364,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,884,000 after buying an additional 110,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in News by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,101,000 after buying an additional 435,508 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in News by 14.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,179,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,472,000 after buying an additional 1,055,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in News by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,233,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,152,000 after buying an additional 140,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:NWSA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.32. 144,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189,222. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79. News Co. has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

