Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 128.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,258 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Zendesk worth $20,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Zendesk by 926.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 19.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $967,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $4,326,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,672 shares of company stock worth $11,157,380. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

Zendesk stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.71. 48,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,364. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of -60.60 and a beta of 1.09. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $159.80.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

