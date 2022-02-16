Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $19.04 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,241 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of SBA Communications worth $19,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in SBA Communications by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,503,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,630,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,990,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SBA Communications by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 719,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,257,000 after buying an additional 59,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in SBA Communications by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after buying an additional 11,819 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBAC traded down $5.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.18. 7,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,319. The company’s 50-day moving average is $344.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.67. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.74 and a beta of 0.31. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $391.15.

A number of analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.14.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

