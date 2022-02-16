Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $19.61 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,467 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kroger worth $19,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 86.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KR traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.77. 230,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,287,411. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average of $43.45.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Kroger declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KR. Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

