Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $23.16 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $23,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Junto Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Workday by 300.1% in the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,859,000 after acquiring an additional 266,723 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 9.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth $13,372,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 523.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,571,000 after buying an additional 79,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 23.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $7.28 on Wednesday, reaching $228.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,310. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.60 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2,544.50, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $887,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,350,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 729,652 shares of company stock worth $190,285,531. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

