Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $23.87 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,424 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Global Payments worth $23,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth $57,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 24.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.46. 27,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,900. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $212,325. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

