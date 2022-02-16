Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $26.16 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 254,062 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $26,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 70,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% during the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 331,340 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,647 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,632 shares of company stock valued at $989,017. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,377. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $92.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

