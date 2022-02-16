Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $35.41 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,845 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,545 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $35,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.92. The company had a trading volume of 83,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,259,348. The company has a market capitalization of $230.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

