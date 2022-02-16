Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $65.38 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,685 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.4% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $65,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 841.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 213,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after acquiring an additional 191,104 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total transaction of $2,595,753.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,134 shares of company stock valued at $49,802,501 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $5.07 on Wednesday, hitting $116.40. 1,683,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,945,148. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.30.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

